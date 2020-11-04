Saint Alphonsus gives dinner, reflection cards to all employees working during Easter

As a thank you to healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Alphonsus plans to feed medical staff holiday dinner on Sunday.

BOISE, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus Medical Group will be giving all employees working on Sunday an Easter meal, a reflection card and a bundle of roses to thank them for their contribution to the community's well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Saint Als news release, all healthcare workers and drive-up COVID-19 assessment staff working in all four Saint Alphonsus hospitals will receive their holiday meal from the hospital cafeteria or will have it delivered to them by the health system's leadership team.

Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health Systems, and members of the senior leadership team sent a message to all 6,000 employees working in the 72 clinics throughout the Treasure Valley, thanking them for their efforts during the pandemic.

The news release also stated that FiftyFlowers.com donated 400 bunches of roses to Saint Alphonsus, to be distributed to the employees.

“In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the forefront. Your dedication to service in these most challenging times is an example to us all," the leaders wrote. "We want to thank all of you for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of each other, our patients and communities."

Easter will be observed on Sunday, April 12 and numerous Treasure Valley churches will be hosting virtual services amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Passover is being observed from April 8 to April 16.

