U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds visit Boise students, Make-a-Wish kids ahead of Gowen Thunder 2023

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have a busy schedule meeting the community ahead of the weekend's airshow spectacle that's expected to attract thousands.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds are making their way around Boise in a set of appearances Friday ahead of the Gowen Thunder 2023 Airshow this weekend.

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will visit students in Boise School District's Dennis Technical Education Center on Friday. The top guns are in Boise for the Gowen Thunder airshow that's taking place at Boise Airport's Gowen Field on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and Aug. 7.

Following the school visit, the Thunderbirds will conduct practice flights in anticipation of the weekend spectacle.

Friday Schedule:

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Pilots from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will make a presentation to DTEC students explaining the structure, mission and history of the Air Force Thunderbirds. Host a Q&A forum from students and visitors. Dennis Technical Education Center (DTEC), 3324 S. Milwaukee Lane, Suite 100, Boise, ID. 83709.

12:20 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. The F-35 Demo Team will conduct a practice flight.

2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Thunderbirds will conduct a practice flight.

3 p.m. Meet and greet with local Make-a-Wish kids.



The Thunderbirds are an air demonstration squadron of the U.S. Air Force. The pilots perform precision aerial maneuvers as a way to demonstrate the capabilities of Air Force high-performance aircraft to people across the world.

You can find the schedule of events, parking information and all the need-to-know before-you-go about the Gowen Thunder 2023 Airshow here.

