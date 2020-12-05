Military to thank southern Idaho healthcare workers with hospital flyovers

Mountain Home Air Force Base and the Idaho Air National Guard will conduct the flyovers Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Air Force and the Idaho Air National Guard are teaming up to thank healthcare workers and first responders with flyovers of more than a dozen southern Idaho hospitals Friday morning.

The flyovers will feature F-15 Strike Eagles from the 366th Fighter Wing based out of Mountain Home Air Force Base and A-10 Warthogs from the 124th Fighter Wing based at Gowen Field in Boise.

The salute to those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic is the latest in a series of military flyovers around the nation.

Here are the estimated times of the flyovers: