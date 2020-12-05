x
Military to thank southern Idaho healthcare workers with hospital flyovers

Mountain Home Air Force Base and the Idaho Air National Guard will conduct the flyovers Friday morning.
Credit: KTVB
File image of an A-10 Thunderbolt II, popularly known as the "Warthog."

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Air Force and the Idaho Air National Guard are teaming up to thank healthcare workers and first responders with flyovers of more than a dozen southern Idaho hospitals Friday morning.

The flyovers will feature F-15 Strike Eagles from the 366th Fighter Wing based out of Mountain Home Air Force Base and A-10 Warthogs from the 124th Fighter Wing based at Gowen Field in Boise.

The salute to those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic is the latest in a series of military flyovers around the nation.

Here are the estimated times of the flyovers:

  • 10 a.m. - Caldwell West Valley Medical Center
  • 10:01 a.m. - Nampa Saltzer Medical Center
  • 10:02 a.m. - Nampa Saint Alphonsus Medical Center
  • 10:03 a.m. - Meridian St. Luke's Medical Center
  • 10:04 a.m. - Boise Saint Alphonsus Medical Center
  • 10:05 a.m. -  Boise St. Luke's Medical Center
  • 10:06 a.m.  - Boise VA Medical Center
  • 10:13 a.m. - St. Luke's Family Clinic (Mountain Home)
  • 10:29 a.m. -  Hailey St. Luke's Family Clinic
  • 10:31 a.m. -  Ketchum St. Luke's Hospital
  • 10:55 a.m. - Idaho Falls Eastern ID RMC
  • 10:55 a.m. - Mountain View Hospital
  • 11:04 a.m. - Pocatello Portneuf Medical Center
  • 11:17 a.m. - Burley Cassia Regional Hospital
  • 11:23 a.m. - St. Luke's Magic Valley Twin Falls

