Military to thank southern Idaho healthcare workers with hospital flyovers

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Air Force and the Idaho Air National Guard are teaming up to thank healthcare workers and first responders with flyovers of more than a dozen southern Idaho hospitals Friday morning.
The flyovers will feature F-15 Strike Eagles from the 366th Fighter Wing based out of Mountain Home Air Force Base and A-10 Warthogs from the 124th Fighter Wing based at Gowen Field in Boise.
The salute to those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic is the latest in a series of military flyovers around the nation.
Here are the estimated times of the flyovers:
- 10 a.m. - Caldwell West Valley Medical Center
- 10:01 a.m. - Nampa Saltzer Medical Center
- 10:02 a.m. - Nampa Saint Alphonsus Medical Center
- 10:03 a.m. - Meridian St. Luke's Medical Center
- 10:04 a.m. - Boise Saint Alphonsus Medical Center
- 10:05 a.m. - Boise St. Luke's Medical Center
- 10:06 a.m. - Boise VA Medical Center
- 10:13 a.m. - St. Luke's Family Clinic (Mountain Home)
- 10:29 a.m. - Hailey St. Luke's Family Clinic
- 10:31 a.m. - Ketchum St. Luke's Hospital
- 10:55 a.m. - Idaho Falls Eastern ID RMC
- 10:55 a.m. - Mountain View Hospital
- 11:04 a.m. - Pocatello Portneuf Medical Center
- 11:17 a.m. - Burley Cassia Regional Hospital
- 11:23 a.m. - St. Luke's Magic Valley Twin Falls