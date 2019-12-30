BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 65-year-old Eagle man, who was last seen on Saturday night.

Officials said Rick Allen Foster was last seen at his home on Artesian Road in Eagle at 8 p.m. Saturday and left without a coat.

Foster has the cognitive function of 10-year-old, according to the sheriff's office.

Police urge anyone that may have seen Foster to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

The sheriff's office has not released any other details or a description of Foster.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

RELATED: Police still searching for missing 68-year-old Boise man

RELATED: 'Investigations need facts, not more rumors': Investigators continue the search for missing Idaho kids