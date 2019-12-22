BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are continuing the search for a missing 68-year-old man, who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say Teodomiro, or Teo, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Thursday when he was leaving his home in the Cole Road and Mountain View Drive area.

Boise Police urge anyone that has information about Teodomiro's whereabouts call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

