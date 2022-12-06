ACHD: How to help avoid localized flooding

During Sunday’s weather event, ACHD has a few reminders for the public to help avoid localized flooding.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) has a few reminders for the public during Sunday’s weather event.

ACHD encourages residents to check if their nearest storm drains are clear of any debris to prevent localized flooding. A clear storm drain allows water to easily run into the county’s storm drain system. If the storm drain is not clear, people can use a rake to clear any leaves and debris from the storm drain and dispose of the debris to prevent it from travel back to another drain. However, ACHD asks people not to try removing the grates from the storm drain.

Residents can view a map of their nearest storm drains HERE.

ACHD also stated that inclement weather and flooding can lead to downed trees and signs throughout the county.

Heavy localized flooding, downed trees and signs should be reported to ACHD as soon as possible.

Urgent weekend reports can be submitted by calling the Ada County Sherriff's Office non-emergency dispatch at (208)377-6790. During regular business hours, residents should call ACHD’s main line at (208)387-6100 or by using the TellUs system on ACHD’s website.

Additionally, ACHD wanted to remind drivers to: watch out for all commuters, keep additional space from the vehicle in front, and to use your vehicle’s headlights and windshield wipers.

