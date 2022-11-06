Police: No shots fired at The Village at Meridian

Meridian Police determined fireworks caused the noise heard following an investigation. "The Village is safe," Sergeant Monte Price told KTVB.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced no shots were fired at The Village at Meridian Saturday evening after responding to reports of a shooting.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Meridian Police said it determined fireworks caused the noise heard following an investigation.

Meridian Police Sergeant, Monte Price, told KTVB "The Village is safe."

Price said minor injuries were sustained from people panicking in belief the noise was from gun shots.

There is a rumor going around that there were shots fired at the Village. This is not true. Upon investigation, we determined the noise heard were fire works. — Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) June 12, 2022

