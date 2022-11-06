Police: No shots fired at The Village at Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department announced no shots were fired at The Village at Meridian Saturday evening after responding to reports of a shooting.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Meridian Police said it determined fireworks caused the noise heard following an investigation.
Meridian Police Sergeant, Monte Price, told KTVB "The Village is safe."
Price said minor injuries were sustained from people panicking in belief the noise was from gun shots.
KTVB is working to gather more information on the incident. This article will be updated as information becomes available.
