4 hurt in crash between semi, car in Shoshone

SHOSHONE, Idaho — Four people were hospitalized after a car and a semi truck collided in an intersecton Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of 420 N and Idaho 75 in Shoshone.

Idaho State Police say 45-year-old Casey Connell of Shoshone was headed east in a semi when he failed to yield at the intersection. The semitruck collided with a northbound Saturn Aura driven by 26-year-old Edgar Ramos of Wendell.

Both drivers and one of Ramos' passengers, 28-year-old Hugo Ramos of Wendell, were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A second passenger in the Saturn, 19-year-old Erling Ramos Torrez of Wendell, was airlifted to another hospital for treatment.