4.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Stanley

The National Weather Service in Boise described the earthquake as a "bump."

STANLEY, Idaho — Southwestern and south-central Idaho may have felt a "bump" on Friday evening after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake happened near Stanley.

The National Weather Service in Boise said the earthquake happened around 8:10 p.m. MT on Friday. The quake's "preliminary magnitude" was 4.2.

The USGS reports that the earthquake's epicenter was in the Sawtooth Mountain Range, west of Sawtooth Lake and near the Stanley Lake Creek.

The NWS Boise described the earthquake as a "bump."

One Twitter user said they could feel the earthquake in east Boise.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.