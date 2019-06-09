CALDWELL, Idaho — Three young people were hospitalized after a two-car collision in Caldwell Thursday evening.

The crash happened at 8:24 p.m. at the intersection of East Homedale Road and Lake Avenue.

According to Idaho State Police, 18-year-old Omar L. Flores of Caldwell was driving north on Lake Avenue, when oncoming driver - identified as 26-year-old Dalton C. Bosier of Greenleaf - tried to make a left turn in front of him onto Homedale Road.

Flores' Nisan Sentra crashed into Bosier's Ford Focus as it turned. The impact caused the Ford to roll, ultimately ending up on its roof in the road. Flores' car came to a stop partially off the road.

An underage passenger in Flores' Sentra, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was flung from his car as it wrecked. That child, along with Flores and another juvenile passenger, were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Their conditions have not been released. Bosier was not seriously injured.

Police say Bosier, Flores, and the passenger who was not ejected were all wearing their seatbelts.

The crash blocked Lake Avenue for an hour and a half.

