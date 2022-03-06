2C Kids Week comes to Canyon County

Several schools and businesses are participating and all community members are welcome to join the event which is focused on supporting youth in the area.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The second annual 2C Kids Week kicks off Sunday in Canyon County, with each day highlighting a different message and activity.

Multiple schools and businesses are participating in the event that focuses on supporting youth in the area. Community members are invited to join in as well.

"Our kids have dealt with so much in recent years and we want them to know we stand with them as a community," Jean Mutchie, 2C Kids Succeed Board President and event organizer, said. "This week is for them and it's planned as we head into what's traditionally a tough time for students. We really wanted to make sure we kept the focus on them, surrounding them with love, positivity and hope."

Events for each day are listed below:

Sunday, March 6: Chalk Your Walk - Businesses and service groups will kick off the week of hope by adopting a school in Nampa or Caldwell, then chalk messages of encouragement.

Monday, March 7: Band Together for your Kids – Optum Idaho is providing a rubber bracelet for 2C school students to reinforce the message, 'You matter; You are loved.' Students are encouraged to share photos of the bracelets with #2CKids.

Tuesday, March 8: My Trusted Adult - Students will identify their trusted adult and a couple of characteristics that make them someone they can turn to when times are tough. The names and characteristics will be displayed on large posters in the hallways. Students are encouraged to take photos with their trusted adults and post them to social media with #2CKids.

Wednesday, March 9: Rock Your Socks – Students are encouraged to rock colorful socks to promote happiness and fun. Area first responders will show support by doing the same. Community members and students are encouraged to show off their fun socks on social media with #2CKids.

Thursday, March 10: Hope Notes – Pass on a note of hope as you pass someone in the hall. Or visit our wall of hope notes and leave a virtual note of inspiration 2ckidssucceed.org/notes-of-hope. Share your notes on social media with #2CKids.

Friday, March 11: High Five Friday – Give a high five to a friend to show encouragement! Share a photo of a high five with #2CKids.

All Week Long: Hope Murals in Schools - Idaho Lives and Southwest District Health are supporting a series of 'Hope Murals' on the glass windows at area schools.

The Idaho Press is hosting a "Rock your Socks Photo Contest" as part of the 2C Kids Succeed Week. Community members are invited to submit crazy sock photos during the week and vote for their favorite. The winner will be announced in the Idaho Press on Sunday, March 19, and receive four VIP passes to Wahooz.

The 2C Kids Succeed initiative is made up of business leaders, educators, municipal leaders, legislators, non-profits and anyone interested in "building a healthy and resilient community for children".

Watch more Local News: