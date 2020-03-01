CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — One woman is dead and two other people are injured after a collision in Canyon County Thursday night.

The crash happened at 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Robinson Road and East Locust Lane, between Nampa and Kuna in Canyon County.

According to Idaho State Police, 45-year-old David Hankel of Meridian was driving east on Locust Lane in a Chevy Tahoe when he failed to yield at the intersection.

Hankel's vehicle collided with a Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Marina Reyes of Nampa. Reyes did not have a stop sign at the intersection.

Neither Reyes nor Hankel was wearing a seatbelt, police say. Reyes died from her injuries at the scene.

Hankel was ejected from his SUV in the crash. He and a child in his vehicle were taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The crash remains under investigation.