NAMPA, Idaho — One person was seriously hurt in a crash between a pickup and a motorhome in Canyon County.

The wreck was reported at 10:51 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Deer Flat Road, south of Nampa.

The two vehicles appear to have collided head-on, and both have major damage to their front ends. The impact pushed the pickup truck off the road into a ditch.

Officers at the scene told KTVB that one person was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. It's unclear which vehicle the injured person was in, and his or her current condition is unknown.

RELATED: Milk truck crash blocking U.S. 93

No one else was seriously hurt, according to law enforcement.

Debris is scattered across the road, and the intersection is completely blocked as emergency responders work.

KTVB has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.

Kevin Eslinger/KTVB