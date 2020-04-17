Masked Abe Lincoln statue in Boise has an important message

Someone covered the statue in Julia Davis Park with a mask that has the words "Be Smart, Stay At Home" written on it.

BOISE, Idaho — Kinda hard to keep track of time these days, right?



The days all run together.



Seems like we've been in this together for what, four score and seven years?



Alright not quite, but the man who made that reference famous - President Abraham Lincoln - wants us to know he's in it with us.

And while this fight we're in isn't exactly the Civil War, and 'flatten the curve' doesn't quite have the same ring as the opening lines of the Gettysburg Address, Honest Abe does have something to say to us during these trying times.



This photo shared with KTVB shows what the Lincoln statue in Julia Davis Park looked like this week -- wrapped in a face mask, and on it was the written words "Be Smart, Stay At Home."

Obviously, the person who wrote this isn't exactly a wordsmith like President Lincoln, but the message still carries some significant weight, almost as valuable as the piece of fabric on his face.

This COVID-19 crisis is certainly a test of our nation. And we will endure like we did then.

So be like Lincoln and be smart, stay home - or at least cover your face.

