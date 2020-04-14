Eagle Christian Church provides over 1,000 masks to Treasure Valley hospitals and businesses

“God tells us to help each other, and that’s what we’re doing."

EAGLE, Idaho — Members of a local congregation are pitching in to help make masks for healthcare workers and others who need them.

Jerri Greenman, a quilter at Eagle Christian Church said that she and about two dozen other church members have created over 1,000 masks for the Treasure Valley community and beyond.

“At this point, we’ve distributed masks to The Terrace, Saint Al’s, Saint Al’s healthcare, and Saint Al’s hospice. Immediate family of patients are now able to wear them,” she said. “We’ve sent some to Washington state, California, and New York.”

Greenman said the Eagle church has also made some red-white-and-blue masks for military members.

Eagle Christian Church’s most recent mask-making efforts helped Western Idaho Cabinets bring their employees back to work.

“They called me on a Friday and we had their masks on Monday," Greenman said.

According to a Western Idaho Cabinets employee, the church provided them with around 130 masks.

“It’s huge,” Chris DeWitt said. “We just wouldn’t have been able to open the doors and keep all of our employees protected.”

Greenman said everyone should be working together right now.

“We have to help our community. God tells us to help each other, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Eagle Christian Church has provided all of their masks free of charge, and is encouraging people to reach out if they know someone who is in need.

