Cinematic Robot shows off 'the future of filming' at Treefort

Full Tilt Studio in Garden City is displaying the robot at Filmfort through Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — Full Tilt Studio's cinematic robot is displaying cutting edge technology at Filmfort in what they're calling 'the future of filming."

The display is represented by Full Tilt's Director and Cinematographer Page Stephenson. The robot, anchored at a central point, holds a camera body at the end of a multi-jointed arm. The machine can pan, tilt, roll, and pivot 360 degrees on command.

Stephenson named the robot 'COG' – short for cognitive - in homage to the 1993 MIT robot designed to interact with humans.

"Kind of the future of filming," Stephenson said. "You'll see it now when you watch [advertisements]."

The technology is used to film many product advertisements, and ‘The Mandalorian: A Star Wars Saga’ on Netflix, according to Stephenson. It cost his studio $120,000; a worthwhile investment considering the company can get 8 hours of work done in just 60 minutes.

The robot can replicate the same motion - at high speeds - repeatedly. Its margin of error is within the width of a human hair.

The display caught the attention of Boise State University games, interactive media, and mobile technology student (GIMM) Elias Willerup.

"Yeah, I mean that's what [Treefort is] all about. Exposing yourself to different technologies and ideas." Willerup said.

The cinematic camera can work in tandem with the same programs Willerup uses to design games. For that reason, he took special interest in the potential uses of COG in his industry.

"Kind of blending the virtual world or game world with something filmed in real life," Willerup said.

Full Tilt Studio is selling COG T-shirts at their display on the 4th floor lobby of Boise Centre East. All sales are going toward the Discover Center of Idaho.

