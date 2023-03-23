Interview with Zeta: Venezuelan band playing Treefort

This is the band's third time playing the festival.

BOISE, Idaho — Zeta is a collective art piece from Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela. They are playing Treefort and will perform Saturday, March 25 at the El Korah Shrine at 12:30 a.m.

"Zeta is a collective art piece originally from Venezuela. Defined by its strong emphasis on dense polyrhythmic percussion that sway from profoundly authentic Afro-Caribbean to the most crude and raw punk with atmospheric elements that are drawn from 70’s era Psychedelia and post-rock to form a visceral, intense and unique listening experience. Zeta are known for touring relentlessly – and due to their nomadic nature they foster and adopt artistic communities from all over the globe," their bio states.

Their shows are high energy, fun and funky.

Full interview below: Zeta's responses from Antonio Pereira, bass player

Tell me about your music, the sound and how long you’ve been playing together… how did the band form?

Zeta was formed by two friends (Juanchi & Dani) in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela in 2003- the band has gone through many sonic transformations in the 20 years of playing together - the sound currently can be described as a fusion of Psychedelic rock, punk & latin jazz, lots of traditional latin percussion fused with heavy rock.

I think this is the second Treefort you’ve played, correct me if I’m wrong, but can you speak to playing the festival and the experience you’ve had?

This is actually the third time we play the festival- we played the one in late 2021 and then the one in 22 which was only something like 5 months later- and since that first time we played we have felt that it has been a very inclusive and comfortable space that welcomes a lot of different kinds of music, art and disciplines. We have felt very at home there- especially considering how many Latino acts we stumble across. it’s is a highlight for us every year.

What can people expect to see at the show?

We like to see our show as a sort of healing ritual through music- not only for the audience but for ourselves too. You can expect loud guitars, lots of percussion, a drummer in front and a lot of dancing.

What is the latest album out? And what are you working on now?

We released Todo Bailarlo last year on April 22nd (earth day) - we are currently working on a record that is inspired on our 20 years of making music which we celebrate this year, it’s a sort of retrospective that treads new territory for us.

How can people find your music to stream or whatnot?

You can find it in all platforms, if you see an avatar with two hands making a Z that’s us. Our Instagram is @joinzeta that’s the best way to get through to us.

