Lawmakers rally against vaccine mandates at Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho — Thirteen Idaho lawmakers gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday to rally against President Joe Biden's recent order that requires businesses with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccination against COVID-19.

The lawmakers hope to reconvene the Idaho Legislature and pass legislation barring vaccine mandates in Idaho.

A crowd of supporters carried signs with slogans including, "Imagine a vaxx so safe you have to be threatened to take it," "Where there is risk there must be choice," and "Stop the mandate."

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who attended the rally, said she was there to support her friends in the legislature. She said it’s not up to a business, the governor or president “what we do with our bodies. This is all about freedom and liberty.”

Vaccine mandates represent “a clear and present threat to our liberty,” Rep. Vito Barbieri said.

