Biden: Brad Little, GOP governors 'cavalier' for resisting vaccine rules

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Idaho is exploring legal action against Biden’s COVID-19 plan.

BOISE, Idaho — President Joe Biden is calling some Republican governors "cavalier" for resisting his call for far-ranging new federal vaccine requirements he hopes will finally contain the surging delta variant.

Biden visited Brookland Middle School on Friday, just a short drive from the White House. He was making the case for new federal rules he set out Thursday that could impact 100 million Americans.

Biden also pushed back against Republicans, and some union officials, who have charged that he is overreaching his authority.

Asked about potential legal challenges to the new vaccine requirements, Biden responded, "Have at it."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced the state is exploring legal action to stop President Biden's plan to fine private employers with 100 or more employees that do not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or routine testing.

Little released this statement Friday but continued to urge Idahoans to get vaccinated.

“The State of Idaho is exploring legal action to stop President Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector with his new COVID-19 plan. I am working closely with my legal counsel and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on legal options to protect the rights of business owners and their employees.

I have been consistent that government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. I’ve advocated for and championed fewer government regulations and mandates on business.

I am also deeply concerned with the president’s tone in his message to the American people with his new plan. It is wrong for President Biden to dismiss the concerns of millions of Americans and tell governors who represent Americans that he will use his powers as president to get them out of the way. This is not leadership. When President Biden took office, he promised to do his best to unify our country, and he has only driven us further apart. President Biden is out of touch, and his mandates only add to the divisiveness within our country.

I still urge Idahoans to choose to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and other ways to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 so our kids can stay in school and for the continued health and prosperity of the people of Idaho.”

