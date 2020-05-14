The Glass Goats: Brought in to help prevent fires, they've become pets for an Idaho City couple

"They're so friendly," Bea Glass said about the goats, who often accompany her on long walks.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Boise Mountains aren't exactly known for mountain goats.

But in the mountains near Idaho City, you may find the "Glass Goats," as in they belong to Tom and Bea Glass.

"Buck and Cloud came together, they were our first goats," Glass said.

"The little brown one (Buck), we call him the joker. He's very curious, he goes on top of anything, everything, anything he can climb he wants to be on top of it. He's the one who's always exploring, 'how does the gate latch, can I manipulate it, can I open the public restroom?'"

Glass said Cloud is more gentle and affectionate with people.

Sucker, Sawyer, and Sheldon Poopers joined the family later.

Yes, Sheldon Poopers. The name came from the fact that he was raised in a home where he wore diapers until he was adopted.

Glass said the goats were brought in a few years ago to eat down the weeds and provide defensible space to reduce the risk of a wildfire spreading onto their property.

They soon went from serving a purpose to becoming pets.

"It was immediate, as soon as we got them," Glass said. "They're so friendly, you know?"

So friendly that they've joined Glass on her weekly five- to ten-mile walks and hikes.

"We used the leash a couple of times, but it quickly became apparent we didn't need the leash," she said. "They just follow along."

Glass said they've become known as the people with the goats in Idaho City.

"Yes, I'm not sure what they call us," she laughed.