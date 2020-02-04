How to social distance in Idaho graphic uses potatoes, trout, blue jays

The City of Meridian posted this infographic in the hopes of getting more Idahoans to understand how to 'social distance'

MERIDIAN, Idaho — One week after Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a state-wide stay-at-home order, some Idahoans are still mingling with each other, at least in the Treasure Valley.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state health officials and Governor Little, have all strongly urged Idahoans to not gather in groups of more than 10 people, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding going out as much as possible and staying home if you're feeling sick.

The CDC also recommends those most vulnerable and those with compromised immune systems not go out at all.

But even with those suggestions in place, some are choosing to ignore them. As week two of the three-week stay-at-home order gets underway, KTVB has been flooded with calls, messages, and emails about people not following that order.

So the City of Meridian issued a 'social distancing' infographic aimed specifically at Idahoans.

The infographic recommends "14 potatoes (the kind raised in Idaho, not those wimpy ones), seven blue jays (beak to tail-feather), five trout (size based on the third time he told the story) and more huckleberries than anyone can afford."

So remember to keep your distance, at least 14 Idaho-sized potatoes worth the next time you leave the house.