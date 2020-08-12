'Elf' isolation: Being in quarantine as an Elf on the Shelf

Even Santa's little helpers are not immune to the pandemic. Luckily, they arrived with all the necessary quarantine essentials.

BOISE, Idaho — Every year after the Thanksgiving holiday, families around the Treasure Valley (and the country) break out their favorite Christmas friend for their children to find.

The Elf on the Shelf toys have become very popular in American households, and each year we get to see what kind of predicaments the elves have gotten themselves into.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues during the holiday season, the elves continue to bring joy to children and their families. Elves all over the world are taking precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The best part? We have photos to prove it.

Many of the elves in the Treasure Valley have had to hold in some sort of quarantine this year, as is recommended right now for traveling.

Because of this, these two elves, whether on the shelf or not, are in quarantine until Dec. 14, 2020. Jingle and Belle, the elves in question, are fully equipped with masks and hand sanitizer.

Kristin Armstrong's elf Hermey, the three-time gold medal winner, is back with his family again this holiday. But even he wasn't immune to isolation.

Hermey arrived in a sealed jar with the quarantine essentials, like toilet paper, disinfectant spray, Hershey's kisses and a crayon.

By Monday, Hermey was out, making his way up the Christmas tree with his mask still attached.