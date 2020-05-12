208 Redial: How Boise Towne Square shoppers enjoyed the holiday season in 1999

2020 has been far from a normal year, so we dial it back to the simpler times of the 1990s.

BOISE, Idaho — Normally heading into the first weekend of December, we'd be in the middle of a busy holiday shopping season.

Storefront parking spaces would be tough to come by in downtown Boise. Lines at the post office getting would be getting longer with people sending out cards and gifts to loved ones.

The Boise Towne Square mall, all decorated and festive, would be full of people trying to find that perfect gift for someone because buying online just seems less personal.

At least that's what it was like 21 years ago when the crowds at the mall were something to dread for fear of getting annoyed, not for fear of getting an airborne virus.

Well, the people in the video above, who seemed to have plenty of time to talk to John Miller, were pretty laid back about how they attacked the Boise Towne Square and the holiday hustle and bustle.

Now, the Boise mall is open for holiday shopping but face masks are required to go in and people are recommended to reserve a meeting with Santa.

Curbside pickup is also available so you don't need to leave the seat of your car for one of those wooden benches.

Dial it back with more 208 Redials: