City of Boise welcomes Language Access Program Manager to help create an inclusive community

BOISE, Idaho — Since taking office in 2020, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has worked toward her vision of creating “A City for Everyone.” Part of that includes working to engage with all people in the City of Boise, recent work includes creating a brand-new role within the city.

Eulalia Gallegos works for the City of Boise as the new Language Access Program Manager. Gallegos focuses her work on creating inclusive city resources and programs.

“My role as a language access program manager is to ensure equitable access to the city's programs, activities and services for residents who prefer or speak a language other than English those who are bilingual and multilingual. My focus is to center the experience and voices of non-dominant communities, including indigenous, refugee and migrant communities,” Gallegos said.

Boise offers a wide range of city programs and resources, things like housing assistance, youth enrichment, nutrition initiatives, parks and recreation, you name it. Great resources to have, but they are only valuable if you know about them.

“All residents have a right to city services and city programs, so it is their right to understand what is available to them because as a public institution, we are serving them,” Gallegos said.

So, what does the job look like for Gallegos?

“It goes beyond translating and interpreting," Gallegos said. "So on a day to day, I facilitate translation interpretation services. I also consult on city programs, service offerings and other initiatives. With a discussion on how to ensure that we move forward with the equitable and inclusive ones.”

So as the city launches new programs and initiatives, Gallegos will be there to make sure they are accessible for bilingual and multilingual people as well as those who prefer a language other than English.

“My job is to ensure that all city residents have information on those opportunities and that they know the specifics of how to access them,” Gallegos said.

Having Gallegos plugged into conversations helps ensure the city is embracing voices of Indigenous, migrant, and refugee communities that are woven into Boise.

“I think it makes a huge difference, especially when we are thinking about our wider goal of being truly inclusive. When I have the opportunity to be in this space at the start of these projects, we are working to ensure that their experience is included at every phase and their needs are being considered at every phase,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos has lived in Southwest Idaho for most of her life. Her academic and career trajectory has focused on creating more accessible public institutions. She says working with communities to ensure all residents have meaningful access.

“I really feel like I am home with then at the City of Boise and within Idaho and where really working to be more inclusive,” Gallegos said.