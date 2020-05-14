'We have a very long way to go': Central District Health reminds Idahoans to be aware of potential COVID-19 ramifications during stage two

Brandon Atkins with Central District Health says he's worried that's creating a false sense of security for people.

BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho plans to allow more businesses to reopen, the Central District Health Department says that doesn't mean we're in the clear when it comes to COVID-19.

While it appears we've reached a plateau when it comes to the number of coronavirus cases, Brandon Atkins with Central District Health says he's worried that's creating a false sense of security for people.

"I think people need to remember that just because we're moving forward, it doesn't mean that we are going to be at lower risk or that things should just go on as if nothing has happened," Atkins said. "We understand and know that what we're seeing across the globe, across our nation, that as places have reopened and allowed more business and more functional activities to occur, that more cases occurred in those jurisdictions."

So if health officials expect an uptick as Idaho begins to reopen, then why reopen at all?

"We have to be able to make sure that the public is aware that we want to move forward we have to continue our lives but we have to put other elements in place to make sure that we're reopening in an effective and efficient manner, and it can't be the same as it was before," Atkins said. "It can't be 'okay, go down to 8th Street on Friday night and party with the thousands of other people that are going out there because we all love that vibrant downtown life in Boise.' That can't be our normal when we're opening back up and those businesses have to know that that can't be normal for them."

"I know that people are frustrated, they want to continue their lives and unfortunately until we have a better idea of all the ramifications of what this will mean to us as a society and as a culture, we have to be conscientious," Atkins said.

Unfortunately, Atkins says all it will take is having one person with the virus spread it from one location or business, thus exposing countless others.

"So let's use us as an example. We're here in Ada County and have one of the higher rates that are occurring with cases if we see that in the next week and a half or so that our cases continue to climb, we may have to do some specific measures here in our local public health district," Atkins said. "We'll work with local city officials to make sure we're doing all that we can to help protect those within our jurisdiction."

"Be thoughtful about what you're doing. We will hopefully get there as we learn more and as we're able to take those steps forward, but again not too far. We don't want to put the cart before the horse."