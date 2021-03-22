Boise vigil set to honor Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders targeted by hate

The Asian American and Pacific Islander community are coming together Tuesday night to pay tribute to those targeted by violence and hate.

BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday evening the Asian American and Pacific Islander community will come together at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.

“We want to bring awareness to those hate crimes and also show support for the community and show ways that the community can take action and how they can support Asian Americans,” said Katie Niemann, Education Chair for the Boise Valley Japanese American Citizens League. “We are holding a vigil to honor not just the victims killed in the Atlanta shooting but also any other Asian American that has been effected by a hate crime in the last year.”

Niemann says although the recent attack on those of Asian descent didn’t happen here, it is very important to talk about locally. There are members of our community that are made uncomfortable because of their lineage.

“We have never banded together as Asian-Americans. It’s always been the Japanese-Americans or the Chinese-Americans and so we are going to have Japanese-Americans, Chinese-Americans, Korean-Americans, Vietnamese-Americans all of us coming together to take a stand and say this is a problem and lets also remember all the people effected,” Niemann said.

Niemann speaks to students about reconciling a problematic past for Asian Americans in Idaho, it is a part of the difficult conversations that communities are having lately. During World War II, south-central Idaho served as an internment camp for those of Japanese descent. After the arrack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese Americans were forced from their homes and jobs and sent to places like Camp Minidoka in south-central Idaho. For more than three years, 10,000 people lived there battling tough work and living conditions.

“My grandmother was incarcerated here in Idaho when she was 16. So, this isn’t a new thing, hate crimes against Asian Americans but there have been 3,800 reported hate crimes in the last year in the U.S. and I’m sure there are many, many more that were not reported,” Niemann said.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism reports that anti-Asian American hates crimes reported to police increased by 149% between 2019 and 2020. That type of data prompts difficult conversations about treatment some Asian Americans face, even if that treatment doesn’t rise to a criminal level.

“Yeah they are very difficult. I think there is a lot of fear, a ton of fear and so I think that one of the things that were are working towards doing is turning that fear into action. Turning the fear into giving them resources to be prepared if something happens. Not that something will happen but putting their minds at ease,” Niemann said.

After the attacks in Atlanta, both Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee reached out in support to local Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. In a statement, Chief Lee said in-part:

“I fully understand the fears and concerns community members have for themselves and their loved ones in light of the violence that has taken place. While our department has not seen an uptick in crimes targeting members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, it is important to recognize that some incidents may go unreported.”

“It means the world to me,” Niemann said. “The mayor offered her sincere condolence to us as a group and it made me tear up she has so much support for us. Chief Lee is Chinese American, he knows exactly what we are going through and that is something that means more than anything to us.”

Although there are tough conversations and circumstances for communities to work through, Katie believes events like the vigil can help create cultural understanding and conversations in our community.

“I truly being born and raised in Idaho, I truly believe this community is good," Niemann said. "I truly believe they love me and other Asian Americans and I’ve seen so many people reach out to me and come together and share words of encouragement and hope in the last couple of weeks. It’s a great thing to see, I love feeling the support.”

The vigil is scheduled for 6:30 pm Tuesday, the event can also be streamed online here.