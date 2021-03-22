Stop Asian Hate rallies across Oregon shining a light on racism aimed at Asian Americans

Two groups, which are part of Portland's Chinese American community, organized events to draw attention to deadly shootings in Atlanta and previous acts of violence.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lining the edge of Portland's living room, people held signs demanding that the hate stop.



“It's a time to say no to racial discrimination hate crimes and violence to all Asian Americans,” said Hongcheng Zhao, president of the Oregon Chinese Coalition. He said the demonstration on Sunday was one of many the coalition was supporting locally and across the state.



Here, a mother brought her 4-year old-daughter Nora.



“As a kid, like this is important for her, like everyone is equal,” said Nora’s mother. “It doesn't matter the skin color you have.”



Young, old, and in between, gathered with the same message.



“I think that we together we can make a difference, we can make change,” said Zhao.



This was a call to unify against a documented rise in violence against Asian Americans, which began last year. And just over a week ago, continuing with the awful incidents in Atlanta, where eight people were gunned down including six women Asian women.



At another rally at the gates to Portland's historic Chinatown, the call to action continued.



"We need to stop the intimidation, discrimination, the fighting, the killing, the maiming of the innocent law-abiding Asian Americans," said Neil Lee, president of the Oregon Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association. "It's time for all of us to stand united raise our voice and shout out stop Asian hate now."



A gathering organized by the association brought two Multnomah County commissioners, including Lori Stegmann, the first county commissioner of Asian descent.

