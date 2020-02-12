Police issue one citation for mask violation in Boise

Since the compliance hotline went into effect last Monday, the city says there have been 55 calls made to Boise Police for trespassing.

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, we told you about a group of anti-maskers making their way through several Boise businesses over the weekend, harassing customers and store employees on the city's mask mandate.

We asked Boise Police, who said they did receive several calls but no citations were issued.

We reached out to the city Tuesday for an update.

Turns out, at least one person has now been cited for not wearing a mask.

Since the compliance hotline went into effect last Monday, the city says there have been 55 calls made to Boise Police for trespassing, 27 of those have turned into cases, and at least one citation has already been issued.

We asked the city where and when this happened, but have yet to receive a response.

Late Tuesday afternoon Boise Police tweeted that they will be issuing citations to suspects they have identified from Saturday's events. That's the city's mask mandate.

4/ As a department we find it unacceptable for people to harass, intimidate or cause harm to our community in this way and we will work to hold people who do so accountable under the laws in Idaho and the City of Boise. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) December 1, 2020

Central District Health also has its own mask mandate for Ada County.

However, that mandate has rarely, if ever, been enforced.

At their last meeting two weeks ago, CDH voted to approve a "public health advisory," one that merely urges anyone to take certain steps to help curb the spread the virus within the community.

However, the board also said that if numbers continued to climb, that advisory could turn into a county-wide order.

The good news is that since that last meeting two weeks ago, the 7-day moving average in Ada County actually dropped from 84 cases to 25 cases.

The bad news is those numbers are expected to go up in the next two weeks because of the Thanksgiving holiday.