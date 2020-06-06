2 people killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Fruitland

Neither the driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts and they were ejected from the truck when it rolled.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Two people died on Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 84, near Fruitland.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near milepost seven on I-84, south of Fruitland.

The crash happened when 21-year-old Nikolai Ignatich of Nampa was driving eastbound I-84 in a 1975 Dodge Ram truck when the truck's right back tire blew, according to police. The truck then went into the median and rolled.

Both Ignatich and his passenger, 60-year-old Lila Daniel of Nampa, were ejected from the truck and died at the scene, officials said. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Their next of kin have been notified.