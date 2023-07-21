2 people injured, 3 dogs killed in Caldwell fire

The Caldwell Fire Department said two men were injured and three dogs were killed in a fire Friday that damaged two homes and a vehicle.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two men were hospitalized with injures and three dogs were killed after a multi-home fire on Red Robin Way Friday afternoon, according to the Caldwell Fire Department.

Officials said the fire started around 2:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Chicago Street and 21st Avenue. When two Caldwell engines arrived, one home was on fire, with flames spreading to a second home. A vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

Caldwell Fire said one of the homes was severely damaged in Friday's fire, while the second home has minor exterior damage. Crews were able to contain the fire in less than 15 minutes.

Both men hospitalized from the fire are expected to recover. According to CFD's news release, one man was hospitalized with minor burns, and the other with smoke inhalation. Three dogs died in Friday's fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire "appears accidental in nature," but is still under investigation. Due to triple-digit temperatures, crews rotated often through rehabilitation to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The Nampa and Middleton fire departments assisted Caldwell crews on Friday. Caldwell Police also assisted, as drivers were asked to avoid the area during response.

