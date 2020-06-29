2 of Gov. Little's staff members test positive for COVID-19

Neither staff member had direct contact with the governor, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Little.

BOISE, Idaho — Two of Gov. Brad Little's staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Little's Press Secretary.

Marrisa Morrison Hyer, the Press Secretary for the Office of the Governor, told KTVB on Monday afternoon that the two staff members did not have direct contact with Gov. Little while they were infectious.

She did not specify when the staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Morrison Hyer simply said, "Since the onset of the pandemic two staff members have tested positive COVID-19."

As of Monday, the governor has not been tested for the coronavirus.

Morrison added that the Governor's Office follows guidelines to lessen the spread of the virus, including staff wearing cloth face masks, physical distancing, routine cleaning of shared areas and using hand sanitizer.

Gov. Little's staff members are also urged to face masks while working and in their off time.

