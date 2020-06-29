Idaho House, Senate Republicans form COVID-19 working groups to combat 'overreach'

Speaker of the House Scott Bedke called Idaho's laws "inadequate" when it came to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Republican members of the Idaho Legislature have formed a working group aimed at creating legislation to block what they consider "overreach" as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and President Pro Tempore Brent Hill are heading up the effort, which was announced Monday morning following the Idaho GOP convention

“The past few months have taught us a hard lesson: Idaho’s laws dealing with unprecedented conditions created by the COVID-19 virus are inadequate,” Bedke said in a press release. “The Republican Caucuses of the House and Senate are working together to craft legislation that would improve Idaho’s future response should these conditions arise again.”

The working group will focus on legislation in the following six categories, according to legislative leaders:

• Election Dates and Process

• Non-Cognizable Funds Procedures and Limits

• Emergency Declaration Duration and Power

• Constitutional Amendment for Special Legislative Sessions

• Limitations on Liability for Schools, Businesses, etc., During Health Crises

• Statutory Flexibility for Public Schools to Deal with Possible Financial Holdbacks

“This potential legislation would ensure that the people of Idaho would have their say, through their duly-elected senators and representatives, in how the state is run during trying times,” Hill said in a press release.

State representatives have been critical of Gov. Brad Little's response to the coronavirus pandemic, and have called for a special session of the legislature. Little has so far declined to call a special session, saying the Idaho Constitution requires a specific subject for such an action, and the lawmakers have been unable to settle on one.

KTVB's Joe Parris is sitting down with Speaker of the House Scott Bedke to discuss the working groups, and will have more on this story at 5 p.m. on the 208.

