2 Meridian schools on lockdown as police search for suspect

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two schools in Meridian are on lockdown Thursday morning as police hunt for a wanted suspect in the nearby neighborhood.

Meridian Police announced the lockdown of Rocky Mountain High and Paramount Elementary shortly after 11:30 a.m., calling it a "precautionary measure."

Officers are currently searching for a suspect from Canyon County in the Paramount Subdivision, located off of Chinden Boulevard. The suspect's identity and charges have not been released.

Rumors that there was an active shooter in the area are false, Meridian Police said.

