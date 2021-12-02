2 Idaho Democratic staff members test positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson for the party said the staff members were socially distancing and wearing masks when they were last inside the statehouse.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Democratic Party announced on Thursday that two of its House staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for House and Senate Democrats said the staff members were tested earlier this week. One was last at the Capitol on Tuesday morning and the other left the statehouse immediately to isolate after receiving news of the positive test. Both are currently isolating.

The official added that both staff members were following physical distancing and mask guidelines while inside the capitol. Their workspaces are now being sanitized.

Idaho Democrats also said they've set up additional testing through the Legislative Services Office on Friday and Monday for those who may want or need one.