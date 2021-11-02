Idaho representative caught flashing rabbit ears, laughing as colleague debates bill

Rep. Chad Christensen (R-Ammon) was caught holding up bunny ears as Rep. Randy Armstrong (R-Inkom) debated a bill on the floor of the Statehouse.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday morning, Idaho Rep. Randy Armstrong (R-Inkom) was debating a bill on the floor of the Statehouse that would remove a government requirement to post all public notices in newspapers.

While Armstrong was speaking, Rep. Chad Christensen (R-Ammon) held up rabbit ears and laughed. He did it several more times after the initial one, the second time more apparent than the first, as Armstrong continued to speak.

KTVB reached out to Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke to see if he was aware of the behavior and if any ramifications came as a result of his actions.

Bedke responded with the following statement:

As the Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives, it is my responsibility to maintain the order and decorum of the House. It is our responsibility as Representatives to conduct the people’s business in a serious and dignified manner. Civility is an important part of the legislative process and should be cultivated by all members as they work in the best interest of their constituents. Unfortunately, lines were crossed today, and Rep. Christensen exhibited behavior unbecoming of a Representative. I have spoken with him regarding the incident and have made clear my expectations going forward.

On Wednesday afternoon, Christensen responded to his actions via Facebook, stating in part:

After the House floor session the Speaker came up to me. He said, "You didn't give Randy bunny ears on camera, did ya?" I said, "Yes Speaker, I realized after I did it that I may get in trouble." He said, "Ok, don't do it again and here is your wet noodle thrashing." He was gracious about it.

I post this because I want my constituents to know who I am. I love to laugh and be playful, even though I am a man on a mission when it comes to right and wrong....and constitutionality or unconstitutionality.

The aforementioned bill ultimately failed.