Crews battling 150-acre fire off Swan Falls Road southwest of Boise

The Boise District BLM said the 'Southcoy Fire' has burned roughly 150 acres Wednesday evening. Crews expect the fire to be controlled around 9 a.m. Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise District Bureau of Land Management said crews are working to control a 150-acre wildfire burning off Swan Falls Road Wednesday evening.

The 'Southcoy Fire' is located roughly 30 miles southwest of Boise. BLM said crews estimated the fire to be contained around 8 p.m. Wednesday, with an estimated control time set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

Three overhead, four engines, a state engine, dozer, water tender, helicopter and fire investigation were sent to stop active fire spread as the Southcoy Fire initially burned an estimated 15 acres.

According to BLM, drivers should expect delays and use caution while traveling on Swan Falls Road.

The cause of the Southcoy Fire has not yet been reported and is under investigation by BLM. For more information, contact the BLM Boise District Fire's information line at 208-384-3378.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information is confirmed.

