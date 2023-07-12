Home where University of Idaho students were murdered is set to be demolished, but it's now on hold

Both the prosecution and defense attorneys have also said they do not oppose the demolition.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The home where four students were killed in November 2022 is set to be demolished, but that will be on hold until October, the University of Idaho announced Wednesday.

Coincidentally, October is when Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with the murders, is supposed to face trial. He faces the death penalty.

The 1122 King Road home has been 'released' by the court, meaning they likely do not need it for future purposes. Both the prosecution and defense attorneys have also said they do not oppose the demolition. UI spokesperson Jodi Walker told KTVB via email, "After the personal items were removed and with remediation nearing completion, this felt like the best next step."

Remediation of the house, including lead and asbestos abatement, is continuing in preparation for the demolition, UI said.

"We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions. That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind," UI President Scott Green said. "While we look forward to removing this grim reminder of this tragedy, we feel holding until October is the right thing to do."

More work took place in early July to remove the rest of the personal items from the home in order to give them back to the families of the victims.

A Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial is expected to be constructed on campus in memory of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. U of I students in the College of Art and Architecture will help develop the plans for garden.

