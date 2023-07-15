1 killed, 3 injured in Twin Falls County crash

A 28-year-old woman was killed and her three juvenile passengers were injured in Saturday's crash. Idaho State Police are asking for information from witnesses.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — A 28-year-old woman was killed and three juveniles were injured after a crash near Kimberly Saturday afternoon, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the Twin Falls woman was driving west in a Chevrolet Equinox when the vehicle hit the back of a pickup and camper trailer parked on the right shoulder of East 3900 North. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

The three passengers of the Equinox, all juveniles, were taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance. Idaho State Police said the passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

A 40-year-old man from Jordan, Utah, was in the parked Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer. Saturday's news release did not say whether the man was injured.

Idaho State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact its District 4 Office at 208-324-6000 and reference case T2300703. The collision on East 3900 North happened around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, west of State Highway 50.

Traffic on the road was blocked for roughly five hours after the crash as emergency responders assisted and cleared the scene.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Fire, Rock Creek QRU, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke's assisted ISP in Saturday's incident.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

