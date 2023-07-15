Boise family displaced by house fire

The Boise Fire Department said the fire was caused by hot ash from cigarettes placed in a plastic container.

BOISE, Idaho — A family of five was forced out of their home Friday night after hot ash from cigarettes sparked a fire, according to the Boise Fire Department.

Officials said crews arrived on North Heath Avenue to find the fire moving up the backside of the two-story house around 6 p.m. Friday. Two Boise Fire engines and a truck worked to stop the flames from the outside of the home, while crews used the vertical ventilation method to knock the fire down.

Vertical ventilation is used to allow a fire to take its natural path. In the photos below, a cut can be seen on the home's roof.

The Boise Fire Department said five residents and a dog were forced from the home as a result of Friday's fire. The family is receiving assistance from the Local 149 Burnout Fund, a program designed to provide short-term help when a home is destroyed by a fire.

No family members, pets or firefighters were injured in the incident. The fire was caused by cigarettes that were reportedly disposed of in a plastic container, Boise Fire said.

"Please be careful with hot ashes as they can be a fire hazard," Boise Fire wrote on Facebook. "It is important to always use a metal container when disposing of hot ashes. Do not use plastic as it can easily ignite."

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.