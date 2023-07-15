Boise family displaced by house fire

BOISE, Idaho — A family of five was forced out of their home Friday night after hot ash from cigarettes sparked a fire, according to the Boise Fire Department.
Officials said crews arrived on North Heath Avenue to find the fire moving up the backside of the two-story house around 6 p.m. Friday. Two Boise Fire engines and a truck worked to stop the flames from the outside of the home, while crews used the vertical ventilation method to knock the fire down.
Vertical ventilation is used to allow a fire to take its natural path. In the photos below, a cut can be seen on the home's roof.
The Boise Fire Department said five residents and a dog were forced from the home as a result of Friday's fire. The family is receiving assistance from the Local 149 Burnout Fund, a program designed to provide short-term help when a home is destroyed by a fire.
No family members, pets or firefighters were injured in the incident. The fire was caused by cigarettes that were reportedly disposed of in a plastic container, Boise Fire said.
"Please be careful with hot ashes as they can be a fire hazard," Boise Fire wrote on Facebook. "It is important to always use a metal container when disposing of hot ashes. Do not use plastic as it can easily ignite."
