MERIDIAN, Idaho — One person is dead after deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Meridian early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at 6:40 a.m. at Linder Road and Pintail Drive.

Multiple deputies are on scene, along with the Ada County Coroner's Office.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Deputies at the scene could not confirm how the person died, including whether the death was a homicide or suicide.

Deputies told KTVB there is no threat to public safety. A neighbor said she saw as many as a dozen police cars at the house earlier that morning, but most of those units have since cleared.

