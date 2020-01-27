Krystal Lee to be sentenced for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth

Krystal Lee faces up to three years in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence for destroying Kelsey Berreth's cellphone.

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Barring a successful appeal, the man who has been convicted of killing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth will spend the rest of his life in prison, and on Tuesday, the woman who admitted to helping him cover up the crime will learn her fate.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May went as far to call his office’s plea bargain with Krystal Lee a “deal with the devil.” Last year, she pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for destroying Berreth’s cell phone, a charge with a sentence ranging from three years in prison to probation.

In exchange, Lee testified against Patrick Frazee, a man with whom she had a long and complicated relationship that spanned more than a decade – and ended with a murder that sparked national media attention.

“I’m not proud of that,” May said in November. “But there’s no question Kelsey wouldn’t have had justice today without making that deal with the devil.”

Lee was the star witness during Frazee’s nearly month-long trial in November. She was on the stand for nearly two days, and prosecutors later called numerous witnesses whose sole purpose was corroborating her story about what happened in the days following Nov. 22, 2018.

That day – Thanksgiving – was the last time Berreth was seen alive. Surveillance video from that morning shows the 29-year-old shopping at Safeway with her and Frazee’s one-year-old daughter in tow.

That afternoon, Lee said Frazee beat Berreth to death with a baseball bat and put her body into a black tote box that he later stored in a barn on a ranch where he ran cattle.

Lee said Frazee had asked for her help killing Berreth as far back as September 2018. That month, Lee said she went to Berreth’s condo with a Starbucks drink that Frazee had asked her to poison. She said the two briefly spoke, but Lee couldn’t go through with the murder.

“He wanted her to not be a problem anymore,” Lee said during her testimony.

Over the course of the next two months, Lee said Frazee had asked her to kill Berreth on two other occasions, but she didn’t.

But, on Nov. 22, 2018, Frazee did, and called Lee that night to tell her she had a “mess to clean up,” according to her testimony.

The next day, Lee admitted to driving from her home in Idaho down to Colorado to clean up the crime scene inside of Berreth’s condo. She said she went with Frazee to pick up Berreth’s body from the barn, and watched as he burned it on his property.

Lee also admitted to sending texts to Frazee from Berreth’s cellphone – a ploy she said was meant to deter potential investigators – as well as bringing it back to Idaho with her. On the drive, Lee said she texted Frazee as well as Berreth’s boss, informing him that the flight instructor would not be at work that week.

Once she was home, Lee said she destroyed Berreth’s cellphone as well as her own. Berreth wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 2, 2018, when her mother first contacted police. In the week between Nov. 25, 2018 and that day, investigators say Lee spoke with Frazee on the phone dozens of times.

He never tried to call Berreth, even though the two shared custody of their baby daughter.

Investigators first became aware of Lee when they went through Frazee’s call log, but didn’t contact her until January 2019. Lee initially lied and said she didn’t know Frazee, but in an ensuing conversation agreed to cooperate once she had spoken to a lawyer.

That lawyer negotiated a plea bargain with the district attorney’s office, and Lee soon came to Colorado, where she showed investigators where she had cleaned blood from the walls of Berreth’s condo. She also pointed law enforcement to the very spot on Frazee’s ranch where she claimed he burned Berreth’s body.

Frazee was arrested the next day. While he was in jail waiting for his trial, a fellow prisoner said Frazee asked for help killing the key witnesses in the case against him, including Lee.

Lee said her fear of Frazee in part motivated her to keep quiet about his plot to kill Berreth, and the aftermath.

“I was scared,” Lee said. “I was scared of the whole situation, I was so scared that if I didn’t cooperate with Patrick something would happen to me or something would happen to my little girl. I was scared about the whole process, and I knew that it was coming, but I didn’t feel comfortable, I didn't know how to handle the situation.”

9NEWS will be in the courtroom for the sentencing, which begins on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Cripple Creek. Per a judge’s order, no live reporting or photography is allowed in the courthouse. Check 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for the latest updates.

9NEWS: Will Krystal Lee get the full three years?

Scott Robinson: There's no doubt the prosecution will ask for the full three years, and I suspect the judge will throw whatever books at her they possibly can.

This is not somebody who is going to get probation, or even the benefit of the doubt. The reality is that Krystal Lee could have prevented the murder if she'd gone to the authorities the first time she was solicited to kill another human being. She chose not to.

The fact that this defendant could have stopped the murder from ever happening, that's absolutely going to require a full three-year sentence.

The court of public opinion thinks three years isn't enough of a sentence.

Robinson: There were people who were petitioning the DA's office not to do the deal, that it was too lenient on Krystal Lee.

And arguably it was. But with no corpse, the prosecution did what they had to do to get a conviction of the person who mattered the most. And now Krystal Lee has to face the consequences.

Krystal Lee upheld her part of the deal. She testified. She didn't speak to the media. She cooperated. Could the judge go off-script and decide not to accept the plea?

Robinson: There's no question the judge doesn't have to accept the deal deal if he or she thinks it's too severe or too lenient.

But this case is too far along for a judge to reject a plea agreement when in fact, Krystal Lee held up her part of the bargain. She testified, she didn't speak to the media, a conviction was returned, so it's highly unlikely that a judge will reject the plea at this time.

In fact, it's probably way too late for that to happen.

The prosecution offered Krystal Lee the plea deal before they knew the scope of her involvement. Would that factor into the judge's decision?

Robinson: The prosecution knew enough about Krystal Lee's involvement to make the agreement to begin with.

The agreement was not conditioned on a certain set of facts. The reality is, once they learned everything she had to tell them, it made her role all the more significant. It also made the conviction of Frazee all the more likely.

Can you remember any other Colorado cases that have hinged on a plea deal like this?

Robinson: I can't remember any high-profile cases in which an accomplice only got three years, but quite frankly it happens all the time, not just in Colorado, but across the country.

But the reality is: Prosecutors on a daily basis have to choose between defendants more often than we want them to. It's just a reality of the criminal law system.

You get the person who is most responsible, most culpable, and sometimes that requires making a deal with the devil.