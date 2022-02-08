St. Luke's announces new health plan for Idaho residents

To lower the cost of care, members will be eligible for $0 copays for in-network primary care, preventative care and maternity care.

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans just got one more health care option – St. Luke’s Hospital launched its own health plan today.

Health Plan President Matt Wolff said they are trying to connect people with affordable, easy-to-access care.

“The reality is that in terms of affordability, we know health care isn't where it should be in Idaho. Health care premiums and out of pocket costs consume roughly 1/5 of the average Idahoans income today,” Wolff said. “It's just simply not affordable by anyone's standard.”

This new plan does not change what insurance St. Luke’s currently accepts. Wolff said there will be a team of 20 to 30 people running operations.

To lower the cost of care, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jon Schott said plan members will be eligible for $0 copays for in-network primary care, preventative care and maternity care.

Schott said they are also getting rid of pre-authorization, which means Idahoans will have more flexibility with their healthcare plan.

“Our attempt is to address issues on both sides, both in terms of how patients access and work with insurance companies and with payers,” Schott said. “But also, for providers and removing some of those barriers that we know result in delay of care and sometimes lack of care in general.”

A St. Luke’s health plan has been in the works for several years. Schott said he is proud of what the hospital will offer.

“That's basically how we would want to be treated, how we want our families to be treated, and for our neighbors in our communities," Schott said. "At the end of the day, improving the health for the communities we serve, that's our goal."

Specifics about how much coverage costs will be available after the “Your Health Idaho” board certifies the plans in September, Wolff said. Open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and closes Dec. 15.

Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2023.

