Hello Idaho: How to know when you or a loved one needs mental health help

BOISE, Idaho — Saying 'hello' to someone can't hurt, especially in a time like this, when many of us might feel isolated.

In our new series "Hello Idaho," we are diving into the importance of mental health.

KTVB's Chase Biefeldt sat down with Dr. Dennis Woody with Optum Idaho to hear more about how to recognize if you or someone you know needs help, and the importance of talking about your feelings.

"If you notice that you're not sleeping well, if you seem to be isolating yourself or you don't enjoy things that you used to enjoy, those are real markers for folks who are experiencing an increase in mood difficulties, maybe anxiety, and it's a reasonable thing to reach out to talk to someone about that, particularly if you have any thoughts of self-harm or suicidal thinking," Woody said.