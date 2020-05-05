While schools have a plan to reopen and Idaho businesses enter Phase 2, people still need to wear face masks

The more precautions that are taken now gives more hope for subsequent phases rolling out on schedule.

BOISE, Idaho — It’s a question on the minds of every student and parent right now: When will schools reopen, and what will it look like when they do?

Plans are beginning to take shape for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The State Board of Education on Monday revised the criteria that will guide decisions to reopen schools, and are designed to align with Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Rebounds plan.

The five pieces of criteria include several requirements:

There cannot be any statewide stay-at-home orders in place;

Health districts must approve of each school's plan for physical distancing along with sanitation and cleanliness requirements;

The statewide reopening criteria must be met as defined by the governor's plan;

The reentry plan must be approved by the local school board identifying minimum protocols, including cleaning and disinfection procedures, plans for protecting vulnerable staff and students; and absenteeism plans;

Schools must have a plan for any possible immediate closures should a student or staff member be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The SBOE added at the end of their announcement that the updated criteria are subject to change depending on what happens in the coming months. But as of right now, they are planning to reopen schools across Idaho this year.

Reopening Businesses

Now that Idaho is beginning the first full week of the governor's first phase of the reopening plan, many small business owners are concerned about people continuing to follow the CDC's guidelines as they begin to venture out after months of staying home. One primary concern is that people will gain a false sense of security and stop wearing face masks as they go shopping or run errands.

One local hairdresser voiced her concerns on social media, saying that non-compliance could result in a spike in cases and further delay Phase 2 for her and tens of thousands of other small business owners.

Her plea is to "use your heads, wash your hands, and wear masks." And she isn’t alone in her concern and request.

Only a minority of those in public right now are wearing masks and the question of whether people should be is still being asked. As we've reported, the CDC estimates that N95 medical masks filter out about 95% of particles that people breathe out.

However, the CDC and others are still urging people not to buy those masks as they're needed by medical professionals. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't wear a mask.

The CDC explained that cloth masks are "not intended to protect the wearer but may prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others," since you could be carrying the virus and not yet showing symptoms. That's why they recommend everyone wear them.

Medical experts say that masks lower the chances of getting sick especially when they're worn by people who are sick and don’t know it.

As stores and more recreational opportunities open the hope is that we will begin seeing more people wearing masks. The more precautions that are taken now gives more hope for subsequent phases rolling out on schedule.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus