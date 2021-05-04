Valley Regional Transit to give free rides to Saint Alphonsus vaccination site

Riders will be able to schedule a free Lyft or bus ride to the site, located in the old Gordmans store at the Village at Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit announced Monday that the bus service will begin offering free rides to anyone going to the he Saint Alphonsus vaccination site at The Village at Meridian.

"Transportation should not be a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine," the company wrote in a release. "That's the philosophy behind Valley Regional Transit's latest efforts to get those with transportation challenges to COVID-19 vaccination sites."

The Saint Alphonsus mass vaccination site is located in the old Gordmans building at 2260 North Eagle Road, between Petco and Michaels.

VRT's Lyft Transit Connection will pick a person up from a bus stop and take them directly to the vaccination site, then bring them back to the same bus stop afterward. The free Lyft rides are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and can be booked by calling 208-345-7433.

Likewise, the Saint Alphonsus vaccination site has been added to the Rides2Wellness program, a free shared ride service aimed at getting people to and from medical appointments at participating clinics in Ada County. Those who wish to participate should call the VRT Help Desk at 208-345-7433 at least two business days before their appointment.

Valley Regional Transit has also been conducting no-cost rides to 11 vaccine sites in Nampa and Caldwell since March 15. For more information, visit the VRT website or call the Help Desk at 208-345-7433.

