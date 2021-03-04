More than 800 Boise State students receive COVID-19 vaccine during Saturday vaccination clinic

881 doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were provided by Central District Health and administered by Ada County Paramedics and BSU nursing students.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University joined forces with Ada County Paramedics and Central District Health (CDH) to hold a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at ExtraMile Arena on April 3. 881 doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were provided by CDH.

Vaccines were originally set to only be available to BSU students living on campus, but all students became eligible when CDH expanded eligibility to all Idahoans 16 and older within its jurisdiction.

Vaccine appointments and the waitlist filled up within 48 hours, according to the university.

"The School of Nursing is very proud of our students' contribution to the mass vaccination event on April 3," said Jayne Josephsen, professor, associate divisional dean, and chief nurse administrator for Boise State's School of Nursing. "Active engagement in COVID-19 vaccine delivery assists our students to experience key aspects of population and public health in a relevant way, and also helps the communities we serve. The ability to participate in addressing this pandemic through supporting vaccine administration bridges the theory to practice gap and enhances our students' educational experiences."

CDH and Ada County paramedics were assisted by Boise State nursing students, who volunteered to administer vaccines at the clinic. One of those students was Madison Frederick, who was able to gain practice with patient interaction during the clinic, something she feels was taken away by the pandemic.

"This pandemic is a first for a lot of people so when you see people ecstatic to get their vaccines it makes you remember why you chose your profession. After taking a community and population health course this semester, you begin to realize the unique needs of each community and how you can do your part in making up for the lack of resources. Volunteering is a great way to give back while also getting real-time practice with people of different backgrounds and various community sites."

"We owe a great deal of appreciation to the staff and volunteers who made this event possible," said Alicia Estey, Boise State Vice President of University Affairs and Chief of Staff. "Our community is a healthier and safer place because of their work."

