Saint Alphonsus rolls out mobile vaccine clinic

The hospital delivered COVID-19 vaccines to residents at Boise's Good Samaritan Home.

BOISE, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus on Wednesday delivered and administered COVID-19 vaccines to dozens of eligible residents, staff and volunteers at Boise's Good Samaritan Home.

It was the first time that the hospital's mobile unit has delivered vaccines to a community off-site, officials said.

The residents and staff at Good Samaritan received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of Saint Alphonsus' outreach effort to those who face challenges receiving or scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination.

"At the center of our mission is making sure we are doing the most we can for those who are underserved or may be in a vulnerable population," said Jennifer Palagi, the hospital's vice president of community health and well-being. "These are eligible low-income seniors – some with disabilities – with little or no access to vaccines or vaccine appointments."

Danielle Sanders, executive director of Good Samaritan Home, said the on-site clinic was well-received. It also puts those who live at the home one step closer to a sense of normalcy.

"We are so grateful for Saint Alphonsus in providing the vaccines here," Sanders said. "It truly makes access easier for people who really want it. The overall consensus has been we're ready to see our friends, we're ready to have our volunteers back and be back in the community and have the opportunity to interact with humans again."

Saint Alphonsus officials say they are actively reaching out to other underserved populations, including communities of color, to accommodate scheduling its main vaccination clinic in Meridian and to provide more off-site clinics at churches and community spaces that serve these populations.

The mobile service is primarily for those who do not have ease of access to traditional ways of signing up for appointments, such as those who are hearing impaired or struggle with language barriers.

The plan is to eventually take the off-site clinics into rural areas of eastern Oregon.

