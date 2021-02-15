Saint Alphonsus moving all COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Village at Meridian

Once up and running in the 50,000-square-foot former Gordmans store, the location will be Idaho's first permanent off-site mass vaccination clinic.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus announced Monday that it will move all coronavirus vaccination clinics to a single location at the Village at Meridian.

The new location is in the 50,000-square-foot former Gordmans store at 2260 North Eagle Road, between Petco and Michaels. Officials say it will be the first permanent off-site mass vaccination clinic location to open in Idaho.

"We have been holding vaccination clinics at our Idaho hospitals and clinics since mid-December and have administered more than 25,000 vaccine doses in Idaho," said Jennifer Misajet, Regional Chief Nursing Officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System and Vice President of Operations for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. "By consolidating all these clinics to one central and easily accessible location with convenient parking, we will be able to streamline the vaccination process and reduce the disruption and inconvenience to patients and staff at our hospitals and family medicine clinic locations."

Starting Thursday, Feb. 18, all appointments that had previously been scheduled for Saint Alphonsus hospitals in Boise and Nampa, as well as at area Saint Alphonsus Medical Group clinics, will be relocated to the Village at Meridian site. Patients who will have their appointments moved are being notified.

"We are so appreciative of CenterCal Properties, owners of The Village at Meridian, for making this space available," said Misajet. "Also, Norco has stepped up and is donating wheelchairs for our patients who need assistance while they wait for their appointments and as they move through the clinic."

