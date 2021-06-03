Oregon Gov. Kate Brown receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The governor said based on false rumors about the single-dose J&J vaccine, it was important for her to demonstrate that the vaccine is both safe and effective.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown was vaccinated against COVID-19 at a rural health clinic in Scappoose on Saturday.

The governor received her shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) primary care clinic on Southwest Old Portland Road at about 1 p.m.

In a statement Saturday, Brown said she wanted to make a point about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after hearing false rumors questioning its efficacy since it was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 27.

"It was important to me to demonstrate today that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and effective," the statement said. "Plus, the fact that it’s only one dose makes it even more convenient for all Oregonians."

“Every week my office hears the question: If these vaccines are so safe, then why hasn’t Kate Brown gotten one? I want to reassure Oregonians that they should feel confident taking any of the three vaccines available to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Brown said vaccination efforts in Oregon have expanded significantly over the past few months, with an average of more than 20,000 doses given each day.

The governor said she wants to encourage all Oregonians to follow COVID health and safety guidelines as the state works on getting as many people vaccinated as possible.