Idaho governor: suspension of vaccine mandate for private employers 'welcome news'

Gov. Brad Little is party to lawsuits challenging the OSHA rule that's now on hold, plus two other Biden Administration vaccine mandates.

BOISE, Idaho — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is suspending enforcement of a rule mandating private companies with 100 or more employees to require their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be subject to testing, a decision Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday called "very welcome news."

The suspension of that controversial rule comes after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Nov. 12 granted a motion to stay what's formally known as the COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard.

That rule was not scheduled to take effect until Jan. 4, 2022. Because of the stay from the Fifth Circuit, that's now on hold while lawsuits from dozens of states continue to go through the courts. If the rule is ever implemented, it potentially could affect 84 million American workers.

Challenges to the OSHA mandate are being consolidated into the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based in Cincinnati.

In a statement released by his office Wednesday, Gov. Little said: "The Biden administration is putting his OSHA vaccine mandate on hold, thanks to the states, including Idaho, which are taking a stand against this unprecedented government overreach into the private sector. Our work is not done, and we will continue to fight the Biden vaccine mandates, but this is very welcome news for many Idahoans."

Under Gov. Little's direction, Idaho is now party to three lawsuits challenging federal vaccine mandates. Along with the OSHA rule for private employers, multi-state lawsuits also seek to overturn vaccination mandates for federal contractors and for healthcare workers at facilities receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding.

